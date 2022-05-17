STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic

The deceased has been identified as Chetana Raj, a resident of Chikkabanawara who acted in television serials like Geetha and Doresani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old actress died on Monday after undergoing 'fat-free' cosmetic surgery at Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar. Based on a complaint by the victim's father, Subramanyanagar police have registered a case of suspicious death.

The complainant Varadaraju, who is a businessman, alleged that his daughter Chetana had come to the clinic on Friday morning and the doctors insisted she undergo a surgery to remove the fat on her waist. She succumbed in the evening due to complications and the doctors did not shift her to any other hospital for further treatment.

The clinic did not take permission from the parents before the surgery and her death was due to negligence, he told the police in his complaint, demanding legal action against Dr Sahebgowda Shetty who owns the clinic.

"Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we will send the postmortem report to the medical council to take further action against the clinic," the police officer added.

The body is yet to be handed over to the family as the postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday.

