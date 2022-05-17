KIA line: BMRCL to relocate 20 buildings  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the delay in carrying out works by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Bellary Main Road, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to demolish and build at least 20 buildings.

This is required in order to enter an MoU with the Indian Air Force as the segment between Bagalur Cross and Bettahalasuru Metro stations of the Airport Line will run below the premises of the Air Force Station at Yelahanka.

The 38.44-km elevated Phase 2B line from KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will go underground at this stretch alone for 900 m and run at-grade inside the airport premises. The issue came up for discussion during the discussion of the High Power Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary recently. BMRCL opted to carry out the works fearing a possible delay in the Blue Line due to NHAI works. The Airport line has a December 2024 deadline.

A senior Metro official told TNIE that NHAI was yet to prepare a comprehensive plan in connection with the shifting works. “The contract has to be awarded and the buildings demolished. A water tank, Sewage Treatment Plant, Kendriya Vidyalaya school and quarters are among the buildings that need to be shifted as of now. Two service roads need to be readied here,” he said.

The official added, “There has been slow progress by the Authority and it mig­ht take them at least 2 years to complete. Hence, BMRCL opted to carry out the works here so that our Airport Line is completed in time.” With land acquisition completed for most of the Airport Line, it is only this stretch that is a bottleneck presently, he explained.