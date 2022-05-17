STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mapping moments

MAP Academy, an online venture by Museum of Art and Photography, is a platform that delves into the history of South Asian art.

Published: 17th May 2022 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Jahan Hunting Blackbuck with trained cheetahs, c 1710-15, ink, gold and opaque watercolour on paper. Pic courtesy: MAP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like it or hate it, we can’t change history. And what is important is knowing it. MAP Academy, an online venture by Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), is a platform that delves into the history of art in South Asia. Created and maintained by over 40 researchers, editors and academic advisors from across the world, it comprises an encyclopedia of art from the Indian subcontinent.

To give extensive information, there are over 2,000 articles and counting on the subject. The timeline goes from pre-modern art, post-independence art, narrative and indigenous traditions, as well as explores popular culture.

Nathaniel Gaskell

The concept is the brainchild of Nathaniel Gaskell, founder and director of the MAP Academy. “The premise of our encyclopedia and online courses is simple — to make the art histories of South Asia more accessible, based on the belief that doing so can have a positive social impact,” says Gaskell.

MAP Academy, which was launched recently, looks into the current cultural and political movement we are going through. The researchers of the academy also delve into global re-evaluation of what art means in contemporary society. The work also focuses on the regional histories in a new and informed light.

“The last decade has seen an increasing curiosity in learning about this visual heritage, but most resources online tend to be difficult to access or are unreliable. Our encyclopedia aims to address this by bringing to young people a critical resource of entirely unprecedented scale,” says Anirudh V Kanisetti, research editor at the MAP Academy and author of Lords of the Deccan: Southern India From the Chalukyas to the Cholas.

Written primarily by South Asian researchers, it attempts to question canonical narratives, fill essential gaps and provide objective understandings of complex subjects on historical issues with greater nuance and sensitivity. “There isn’t one place that covers the breadth of this rich subject in a manner that is absolutely introductory, yet empowering. The works aim to serve — first and foremost — as the starting points that we ourselves have struggled to find,” says Pooja Savansukha, project lead (online courses), MAP Academy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Museum of Art and Photography Nathaniel Gaskell
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp