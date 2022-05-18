STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Bhovi corporation chief accused of forging cheques

The director of the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation has been accused of forging the signature of the corporation’s managing director and general manager.

Published: 18th May 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 09:02 AM

By Express News Service

The corporation’s general manager BK Nagarajappa has lodged a complaint with the Mahalakshmipuram police stating that the director Ravikumar had stolen five cheques belonging to the corporation and had forged the signature and managed to get Rs 52.50 lakh released without authorised permission. It is alleged that he had promised several applicants under the Udyamasheelata scheme to get the grants sanctioned.

“We have received complaints that several applicants have paid money to some directors. It is clarified that there is no provision for any sanction under the directors’ quota. If any person demands money on this pretext, it is advised to report the matter to the nearest police station,” a release from the corporation stated.

