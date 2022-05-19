STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka CM announces Rs 25,000 aid for rain-hit homes

Taking note of the two deaths at Ullal, he announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai inspects a rain-hit locality in Bengaluru on Wednesday

CM Basavaraj Bommai inspects a rain-hit locality in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 to families living in each of the houses that were flooded following Tuesday’s heavy downpour. Bommai visited the rain-hit areas of Hosakerehalli and Rajarajeshwarinagar and took stock of the situation. He said arrangements would be made for food and other basic needs of those whose houses have been flooded.   Taking note of the two deaths at Ullal, he announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

“Many low lying areas are flooded. The city’s geographical terrain is such that water flows from high-altitude to low lying areas. In many places, houses have been built along rajakaluves (major stormwater drains). As a result, water cannot flow smoothly. Action has been taken to drain out water from houses which have been flooded. The clogged rajakaluves and waterlogging areas have been identified. Orders have been issued to take all possible measures to remove all bottlenecks for smooth flow of water in rajakaluves and low lying areas,” Bommai said.

“All SWDs have to be fixed. In many places, SWDs have hit a dead end. Rs 1,600 crore has been set aside for it. Building homes near lakes will lead to such consequences,” Bommai added. Houses are getting flooded due to encroachments and construction on lake beds. BBMP will build secondary and tertiary drains in such areas. These works will be completed within a year, the CM added.

On flooding in areas where rajakaluve works have not been completed, Bommai said the city has about 800 km of such drains. “Last year, work on about 400 km of rajakaluves was completed. Work on the remaining length will be completed this year,” he elaborated.

Most of the inconvenience is a result of simultaneous works of underground drains, gas pipelines, telecom cables, and water supply going on in the city. Roads have been dug up for these works. Therefore, a task force is being constituted to ensure road work is taken up after completion of these ongoing works, Bommai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Rain Flood
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp