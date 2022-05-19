Karnataka CM announces Rs 25,000 aid for rain-hit homes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 to families living in each of the houses that were flooded following Tuesday’s heavy downpour. Bommai visited the rain-hit areas of Hosakerehalli and Rajarajeshwarinagar and took stock of the situation. He said arrangements would be made for food and other basic needs of those whose houses have been flooded. Taking note of the two deaths at Ullal, he announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

“Many low lying areas are flooded. The city’s geographical terrain is such that water flows from high-altitude to low lying areas. In many places, houses have been built along rajakaluves (major stormwater drains). As a result, water cannot flow smoothly. Action has been taken to drain out water from houses which have been flooded. The clogged rajakaluves and waterlogging areas have been identified. Orders have been issued to take all possible measures to remove all bottlenecks for smooth flow of water in rajakaluves and low lying areas,” Bommai said.

“All SWDs have to be fixed. In many places, SWDs have hit a dead end. Rs 1,600 crore has been set aside for it. Building homes near lakes will lead to such consequences,” Bommai added. Houses are getting flooded due to encroachments and construction on lake beds. BBMP will build secondary and tertiary drains in such areas. These works will be completed within a year, the CM added.

On flooding in areas where rajakaluve works have not been completed, Bommai said the city has about 800 km of such drains. “Last year, work on about 400 km of rajakaluves was completed. Work on the remaining length will be completed this year,” he elaborated.

Most of the inconvenience is a result of simultaneous works of underground drains, gas pipelines, telecom cables, and water supply going on in the city. Roads have been dug up for these works. Therefore, a task force is being constituted to ensure road work is taken up after completion of these ongoing works, Bommai said.