Health department to open ten helplines for SSLC students  

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With SSLC results to be announced on Thursday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the department will come up with 10 helplines for the next 15 days to support students emotionally. At present, there are no designated helplines by the health department, Nimhans or the education department for students to reach out to, after SSLC results. When TNIE brought this to Dr Sudhakar’s notice, he said helplines would be set up immediately.

The education department is setting up four helplines which will be manned by personnel to clarify confusion related to results. At least 6 to 7 per cent of adolescent children tend to face depression and anxiety, and 2 to 3 per cent may tend to develop suicidal tendencies, as per NCRB reports, according to a noted psychiatrist.

He felt that due to the Covid situation, students attended offline classes and wrote exams after nearly two years, and are likely to be more anxious about results. As per the National Crime Records Bureau report released in 2021, over 12,000 Class 10 students from across the country ended their lives due to exam results in 2020.