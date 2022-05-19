STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Health department to open ten helplines for SSLC students  

With SSLC results to be announced on Thursday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the department will come up with 10 helplines for the next 15 days to support students emotionally. 

Published: 19th May 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

DR K SUDHAKAR: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, delivering a speech at Nimhans, stated that many modern women in India want to stay single, and even if they do get married, they don’t want to give birth, but prefer surrogacy.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With SSLC results to be announced on Thursday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the department will come up with 10 helplines for the next 15 days to support students emotionally. At present, there are no designated helplines by the health department, Nimhans or the education department for students to reach out to, after SSLC results. When TNIE brought this to Dr Sudhakar’s notice, he said helplines would be set up immediately. 

The education department is setting up four helplines which will be manned by personnel to clarify confusion related to results. At least 6 to 7 per cent of adolescent children tend to face depression and anxiety, and 2 to 3 per cent may tend to develop suicidal tendencies, as per NCRB reports, according to a noted psychiatrist.

He felt that due to the Covid situation, students attended offline classes and wrote exams after nearly two years, and are likely to be more anxious about results. As per the National Crime Records Bureau report released in 2021, over 12,000 Class 10 students from across the country ended their lives due to exam results in 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC Dr K Sudhakar Helpline
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp