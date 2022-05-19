Zero-tolerance towards errant cops, says Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday warned the police that the government has zero-tolerance toward policemen who are found to be involved in criminal activities. Holding a review meeting of the Bengaluru district police, the minister referred to the involvement of police officers in the PSI recruitment scam. “If those who have to detect crimes get involved in criminal activities, who will protect the people and give them justice? There is no question of tolerating such police staff. Every policeman must uphold the respect and trust the people have in the police department,” he said.

Further, he said there were many complaints related to smuggling of red sanders, illegal sand mining and active networks of drug peddlers in Bengaluru district, and directed the officers to curb those activities. “Also, there are reports of dance bars and gambling dens operating in the district besides human trafficking networks and prostitution rackets being active here. I want you to put an end to all these,” he reportedly told the officers.

Besides, he instructed the officers to conduct a survey of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Rohingya Muslims at station levels and submit a report so that they can be deported. ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar, Central Range IGP Chandrashekar, Superintendent of Police Dr Vamshi Krishna and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Anti-conversion law

The Home Minister also reportedly raised the issue of conversion in some parts of the district in the meeting. He is said to have asked the police officers to seriously consider cases of forced conversions and by luring people and book those involved in the activity under the provisions of the new law related to anti-conversion. He also directed them to stop illegal transportation and slaughter of cattle.