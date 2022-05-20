STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dowry case filed against IPS officer’s brother

Raghavendra’s wife has accused him of marrying her relative without her knowledge. 

Published: 20th May 2022 06:36 AM

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

(Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chandra Layout police registered an FIR against Raghavendra D Channanavar, brother of IPS officer Ravi D Channanavar, on charges of dowry harassment and criminal intimidation. Raghavendra’s wife has accused him of marrying her relative without her knowledge. 

A senior police officer from Chandra Layout said a case was registered based on a complaint by Roja L, and that the case would be transferred to Gadag since the incident took place there. They got married in 2015.

Roja, who hails from Shivamogga and is preparing for the UPSC exams, alleged that her parents had given gold ornaments as dowry to Raghavendra’s family. After some time, she came to know that her husband was in a relationship with one of their relatives, and when she questioned him about it, her in-laws advised her to adjust to the situation, as Raghavendra wanted to live with both the women.

When she refused, Raghavendra started harassing her to get dowry from her parents. Roja told TNIE that she had approached Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, as police did not mention a couple of names in the FIR and were being influenced in the investigation. 

