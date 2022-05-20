Excise inspector trapped

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau traped the excise inspector of Kengeri while accepting Rs 4 lakh as bribe on Thursday. ACB officials said the complainant, who runs bars and restaurants in the city, had applied for renewal of his CL-7 licence for a boarding and lodging setup in Dasanapura.

Though the excise commissioner had cleared the application, accused Manjunath had demanded Rs 15 lakh as bribe, and received Rs 11 lakh in advance. “The businessman filed a complaint with the ACB and a trap was laid. Manjunath was caught red-handed, accepting the remaining Rs 4 lakh. During investigation, Manjunath was found in possession of Rs 1,02,100 unaccounted cash. He was arrested,” police added.