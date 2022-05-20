Short wait for KIA passengers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bial on Thursday said the delay in allowing international travellers out of the arrival terminal on Wednesday night occurred after Air India flight AI 266 arrived from Male to Bengaluru with 133 passengers on board.

“Security personnel deployed at the gate were unable to immediately open the glass door and sought help from a supervisor, who opened the door. All 113 passengers were able to clear the area fairly quickly,” said a spokesperson. The statement expressed regret over the inconven­ience caused the passengers.

