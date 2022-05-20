STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Task force for each zone in Bengaluru for development and emergencies: CM Bommai

According to the CM, the 'Task Force' to each zone will be in place and cabinet ministers will be made in-charge for respective zones.

Published: 20th May 2022 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Citizens voice their grievances during CM Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to rain-hit areas on Thursday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Yacoob Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After carrying out an inspection at Mahadevpura Zone this morning, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he will set up a special task force for each Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zone for monitoring development works and taking immediate steps during emergencies.

After inspecting Sai Layout, Nagappa Reddy Layout, and Pai Layout of Mahadevpura Zone which witnessed floods after stormwater drains of Hebbal Valley swelled following heavy rains in the last few days, CM addressed the press and said, Hebbal Valley and its canal was inspected for the second day today. Have issued special orders to set up an additional sewage treatment plant yesterday. The main issue is at the Railway bridge. Already 48 cr has been sanctioned and the railway department also agreed on design.

"We will finalize tenders next week. By February it will be done. This apart, widening will be taken up ahead of the canal area.  In these places (Sai Layout, Nagappa Reddy Layout, and Pai Layout of Mahadevpura Zone) the drains are small and when it rains the low lying areas will flood. We are looking for additional land from ITI and I will also talk to them. We are making 900 meters additional drains so it does not flood. The drain work has come to a half way stage and if it is completed, then three to four layouts in this zone will not face any issues. Some people have also built homes and structures. Have instructed to clear them and all the measures will be taken," said CM.

Special Task Force for BBMP Zones:
According to the CM, the 'Task Force' to each zone will be in place and cabinet ministers will be made in-charge for respective zones. "MLA's MP's will be members of the task force. Engineers and Joint Commissioners will also be there. The task force will monitor development works and also emergency situations. The task force will also be given power to take immediate steps and by end of the day, I will set up the task force. All work should happen through it and this is a big decision." CM stressed

Terming the BDA notification issued in the past to convert the disused and notified tanks for layout purposes as 'nonsense', CM said, the question does not arise to convert any notified lake area for construction of  layouts.

"I have canceled BDA's lake land-conversation notification." CM said.

It is said that the decision was taken after residents and lake activists criticized the BDA's notification. Fearing the damage to the image of the government, the decision was taken.

