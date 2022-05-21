STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court rejects bail to two toppers of PSI exam

 A city court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by two toppers of the provisional select list for the post of police sub-inspector.

Prime accused in the PSI CET scam Divya Hagaragi being taken by CID sleuths to her residence and Jnana Jyoti English Medium School for a spot visit. (Photo| EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by two toppers of the provisional select list for the post of police sub-inspector. Rachana Hanamant and Jagrut S, who were summoned for inquiry by the CID which is investigating the PSI recruitment scam, had not turned up for inquiry and have been absconding.

The duo had moved an anticipatory bail petition before the 51st Additional City Civil & Sessions court. Their advocates had submitted that the case of the prosecution is that one Veeresh, who wrote exams in Kalaburagi, was involved in malpractice and cheating, whereas the petitioners appeared for exams in Bengaluru. There is absolutely no connection between Veeresh and the petitioners and hence the question of their involvement in the alleged incident does not arise at all.

The examination hall was surrounded by CCTV cameras and there was absolutely no such possibility of malpractice that too under the vigilance of supervisors and squad, the counsels argued. Objecting to granting of the anticipatory bail, public prosecutor MV Thyagaraja had contended that there are differences in the OMR sheet received at the evaluation centre and its candidate’s copy. “Though the investigation agency has issued them notice, they have failed to appear for inquiry.

It is a serious offence and the case involves influential people and financial transactions. The whole society is following the developments in the case and the investigation is not yet completed. It is an offence against the state and candidates, who have merit, will lose hope if the petitioners are granted bail,” the public prosecutor argued. After hearing the arguments, judge T Govindaiah dismissed the bail applications on Friday.

