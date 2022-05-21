Nimhans ranked second in Education World India list

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, was ranked second in the country in the Education World (EW) India Higher Education Rankings 2022-23. Nimhans, with a score of 1,126, was listed second among government universities in the Natural & Life Sciences category.

Under the EW ranking system, the universities are evaluated according to various parameters of higher education excellence, including competence of faculty, curriculum and pedagogy (including digital readiness), infrastructure and quality of leadership/governance, among other key factors.

“Nimhans has always remained at the forefront of developing advanced academic programmes and adopting new technologies that help enhance medical education, augment scientific research and create a better healthcare experience. The unique reputation of the institute is reflected in its recognition and rankings.