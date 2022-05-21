Spexial task force to monitor Bengaluru development works: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who carried out an inspection of the Mahadevapura Zone today, announced that a special task force for each BBMP zone will be set up for monitoring development works. Sai Layout, Nagappa Reddy Layout, and Pai Layout of Mahadevpura Zone witnessed floods after storm water drains of Hebbal Valley overflowed following heavy downpour over the last few days.

Bommai told reporters that Hebbal Valley and its canal were inspected for the second day today, and special orders have been issued to set up an additional sewage treatment plant yesterday. He said that 48 crore has been sanctioned for the railway bridge, which has been identified as the origin of the problem, and the railway department has also agreed to design it.

“We will finalize the tenders by next week, and it will be done by February. Work to widen the canal area will also be taken up. In these places (Sai Layout, Nagappa Reddy Layout, and Pai Layout of the Mahadevpura Zone) the drains are small, and when it rains, the low-lying areas are flooded. We are searching for additional land from ITI and I will also talk to them. To avoid flooding in future, we’re making 900 m additional drains. The drain work when it is completed will spare three of the four Layouts from rain-related issues. The homes and structures which have been built will be cleared,” the CM said.

Cabinet ministers to be in-charge of zones

Bommai said that the task force will have Cabinet Ministers as in-charge of the respective zone. “MLAs and MPs will be members of the task force. Engineers and Joint Commissioners will also be involved. The task force will monitor development works and respond to emergency situations. By the end of the day, I will set up the task force,” the CM said.