Retired IAS officer gives BBMP chief Tushar Girinath civic gyan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Giving a solid dressing down to BBMP authorities for the civic mess in the city, A Ravindra, a retired additional chief secretary, exposed problems with footpaths, drainage and other civic works in the CV Raman Nagar Assembly segment on Saturday. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who was on city rounds, was the target of Ravindra’s lesson on maintaining the area.

Girinath later took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of the former IAS officer in alerting the Palike about issues facing the city. This triggered an army of Netizens to troll Girinath, saying he should look into problems faced by the common man and reciprocate the same way he did to Ravindra.

One of them told the chief commissioner to look into his Twitter handle where he will find over a lakh suggestions given by Bengalureans that have been ignored by the civic agency. Girinath inspected the Mahadevapura zone and ordered officials to clear encroachments on footpaths. On Old Madras Road, he noticed a faulty drain and told officials to fix it at the earliest. He inspected A Narayanapura Lake, which will be beautified at Rs 3 crore.

He also visited Yamlur Main Road where 2.9 km of the stretch is being widened with upgraded facilities like better pavements and a cycle track at Rs 7 crore. He inspected the works at Kundalahalli lower bridge, for which Rs 19.50 crore has been allocated. Of the 27 private properties needed for the project, 22 have been acquired. The service road is being readied and Girinath hoped that the works would be completed in 15 days.