Shop heist: 10 from Jharkhand nabbed

Published: 22nd May 2022 07:01 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of 10 inter-state thieves, including a woman, from Jharkhand  who had stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5 crore from Priyadarshini Jewellery on Kanakapura Road by boring the sidewall of the shop have been arrested by the JP Nagar police. The accused had rented the house on the second floor of the adjacent building just to commit the theft. They drilled the hole that separated the shop from their house and had made away with gold ornaments.

The police have recovered 1.1 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 55 lakh from the accused. Remaining gold ornaments are yet to be recovered.  Two of the gang members had rented the house in the guise of hotel employees.

The gang had committed theft on the night of April 17. They had opened the iron locker using gas cutter and had stolen 5 kg of gold ornaments. Eight police teams were formed to solve the case. The jewellery shop was located on the ground floor of a three-storeyed building located at 14th cross in JP Nagar 1st phase. The second and third floors are used as guest houses.

The entry to each floors are through the inner stair case.The accused after drilling the wall have managed to enter to the second floor of the building where the jewellery store is located. Then they have come down and have used gas cutters to break open the iron doors of the first and the ground floor.
 

