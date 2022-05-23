STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For safety? 15 trees cut in Malleswaram station

Several trees lining the station on both sides have been cut down, citing safety concerns due to the rain.

Published: 23rd May 2022 06:16 AM

One of the trees axed in Malleswaram Railway Station | Ashishkrishna HP

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two months after plans to fell heritage trees in Malleswaram Railway Station faced intense opposition from residents and activists, as many as 15 trees have been axed over the last week. Local activists have been opposing the move, calling it unnecessary. 

Several trees lining the station on both sides have been cut down, citing safety concerns due to the rain. “With monsoon beginning early and concerns about high tension wires being affected, we have gone ahead with the trimming of branches around the area. There is also concern on the possibility of mud slides occurring which will cause the trees to uproot and hurt passengers or block the rail,” Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh said.

Despite maintaining that the trees would only be trimmed of branches, but not chopped, the trees are now little more than stumps. “Around three days ago, they started cutting down trees. There’s a mud bank on one side of the railway where there were concerns about landslides, but recently, they started cutting down trees on the other side which pose no threat to anyone,” Arvind Dwarakanath, an activist, told TNIE.

He said the trees had specifically been marked not for cutting, but still this was done. “They are heritage trees, they contribute to the heritage of both Malleswaram and Bengaluru and officials had promised not to cut them. There is absolutely no need to cut them, especially since the branches over the high tension wires can be easily trimmed,” he said. 

Two months ago, rumours were afoot on the cutting down of heritage trees for the same reason in the station. Officials then had told TNIE that the trees would not be cut, but trimmed, and that the rumours were false. But, there was paperwork showing that South Western Railways had asked for permission to cut down at least three 150-year-old trees in the station.

