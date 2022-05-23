STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘India will see highest cardiac deaths by 2030’ 

Heart ailments growing among the young and this is alarming, says Dr Manjunath

Published: 23rd May 2022 06:21 AM

Heart attack

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India will have the notorious distinction of recording the highest number of cardiac deaths by 2030 in the world with virtually every fourth death occurring due to Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), warned noted cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath.

In his address at the HAL Medicon 2022, the National Conference for doctors of HAL on the theme ‘Ensuring Healthy Workforce’, Dr  Manjunath, who is the director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, called for a holistic integrated approach to counter the menace. “This includes stress management and inculcating healthy lifestyle habits. Heart issues are growing among the young and middle-aged population and this is alarming,” he added.

The two-day conference, which was inaugurated by HAL CMD R Madhavan and concluded on Sunday, enabled HAL doctors to regroup, exchange ideas and get exposed to in-depth research. “It is important that our doctors get specialist inputs, broaden their knowledge base to take on the challenges in the medical profession and provide better health care to our employees”, Madhavan said, hailing the efforts of HAL doctors and the staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Specialists, who addressed HAL doctors, covered topics such as ‘Non-Communicable Diseases in industries’ by Dr Gautham Melu Sukumar, Additional Professor of Epidemiology, Centre for Public Health, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, ‘Cancer in the Community’ by Dr RP Deo, Consultant Surgical Oncology and Head & Neck Oncology, Manipal Hospitals, ‘Covid-19 in India: After Three Waves, What Next?’ by Dr  MK Sudarshan, Chairperson, Karnataka State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, and ‘Obesity: Management Strategies for this New Age Epidemic’ by Dr Ganesh Shenoy of Fortis Hospital.

Comments

