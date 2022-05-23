Mango Mela returns with much fervour after 2-year Covid break

Yacoob Mohammad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The annual Mango Mela for the year 2022 was inaugurated with much fanfare by Horticulture Minister Munirathna Naidu today at Hopcoms (Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society) head office on Lal Bagh Road.

According to information from the department, 13 varieties of delicious Mangoes will be made available this year in 200 Hopcoms centres spread across, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Tumakuru.

Apart from Mangoes, the Hopcoms has also displayed about seven types of Jackfruits. As per Minister Munirathna Naidu, the mela will continue till the end of the mango season.

Following environmental factors, the mango produce has taken a bit hit and farmers have witnessed the withering of tender mangoes. The minister appealed to the customers to extend support to farmers and encourage them during the distress situation and buy mangoes at Hopcoms.

He also said, to popularise Jackfruit, seven types of Jackfruit will also be displayed at Hopcoms. "Sidda a special type of soft spine and sweet variety of Jackfruit from the Tumakuru region will be a special attraction."

Echoing similar sentiments, Principal Secretary of Horticulture Department, Rajendra Kumar Kataria said, "We have identified 1.60 lakh hectors of area. This year, there is a 40 per cent slump in the supply of mangoes."

As per Managing Director of Hopcoms, Umesh Shankar Mirji, the mangoes are priced between Rs 32 to Rs 215 and despite a slump in production and loss are giving in decent rates to customers.

"From March to July end, per day in Bengaluru center, 10 tonnes of mangoes are sold and 2 tonnes of Jackfruit. Annually, 17 lakh metric tonnes Mangoes and 63,000 metric tonnes of Jackfruit are produced. This time only Mango production is down by 40 per cent, but Jackfruit production is intact," said Mirji

Badami and Mallika would cost Rs 110 per kilo. Raspuri is priced Rs 93, Baignpalli is priced Rs 88 Sendura Rs 58, Totapuri Rs 32, Dasheri Rs 128, Malgova, Rs 175, Himam Pasand Rs 215. Alphonso box Rs 126, Kalapad Rs 115, Kesar Rs 118, Sakkre Gutthi Rs190.