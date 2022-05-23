Spaced out 

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Kitchens were made to bring families together’ is a phrase that’s often used. But we don’t get to see too much of that happening as most kitchens in the city are built in one corner of the house with erect walls. Styles and ideas are changing in Bengaluru where home-owners are opting for airy, open kitchens. Architects and interior designers have been drawing inspiration from western styles and transforming spaces with island counters as well.

According to Megha Kathuria, associate studio manager at Design Cafe, the reason Bengalureans are increasingly choosing open kitchens is because it allows people to interact with guests when they are working in the kitchen or just allows for free-flowing conversations. Another plus is that it also makes one’s home look bigger. “Some prefer a vintage look to it which we adapt in terms of the decor or some popping colours as well. Having said that, we have to be careful when suggesting the materials we use because Indian cooking is messy compared to western. With granite and marble, you can easily clean it off — something that has to be done at all times when you have an open kitchen,” she says.

A project by Design Cafe

The concept of a dry and wet kitchen is also picking up with many preferring to cook plant and meat-based dishes separately. Anagha Bhaskar, principal architect of Pradyotha Associates, says, “The wet ones can be used for cooking non-vegetarian and the dry space is used for cooking simple dishes, something that will require less cleaning up too. There are clients who use the utility space as the extra kitchen where all the washing and cleaning can be done. This way, the main part of the kitchen is kept open, clean and gives a certain aesthetic value to the house.”

Architect and spatial designer Shalini Chandrashekar highlights that people living in both apartments and independent homes are now going with this trend. “Back in the day, tradition demanded women stay within the confines of the kitchen. But now, with open kitchens, everyone can enjoy the space, and it doesn’t feel like only a few are relegated to cooking duties. Some even chose to have a view of their garden,” she says.

However, unless you have a good storage facility and chimney system, Sneha Bhagwat, principal architect at India Story Studio, does not recommend open kitchens. “It’s not for those who have a more traditional way of living because open kitchens are all about aesthetics. Some of the vessels and equipment wouldn’t scream that,” she says, adding, “A few years ago, most kitchens were designed to be closed. But now, kitchens are built in a way that you can close them later if you want to. A breakfast bar, a small partition between the kitchen and dining area, is used to add a decor value.”