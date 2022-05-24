6-year-old boy robbed of gold chain worth Rs 3.5 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A six-year-old boy was robbed of a gold chain worth Rs 3.5 lakh by two bike borne miscreants on Magadi Road. The boy had come to attend the wedding along with his family members. Posing as guests, the accused called the boy outside to play and snatched his gold chain at a parking slot before fleeing on their bike. A senior police officer said the victim is the son of a businessman, Raghavendra A, who had come to the venue.

The robbery came to light when Raghavendra noticed the gold chain was missing from his son’s neck and asked him what happened. The boy narrated the incident and also added the accused were speaking in Kannada. Raghavendra then approached Govindarajanagar police who examined CCTV footage and found the duo were moving suspiciously. The boy also identified them. Efforts are on to nab the accused.