STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Accused on run after killing retired bank manager held

The accused who has been arrested now, Madhusudhan alias Madhu, 27, from Hebbal in Mysuru, had got bail from the High Court in 2017 and was absconding since then.

Published: 24th May 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old accused, who was allegedly involved in a sensational murder of a 62-year-old retired bank manager in Adugodi police limits in March 2015, has been arrested by the Madiwala subdivision police. A gang of seven members, including the absconding accused, had killed the victim and escaped with an antique diamond necklace, gold ornaments and cash.

The accused who has been arrested now, Madhusudhan alias Madhu, 27, from Hebbal in Mysuru, had got bail from the High Court in 2017 and was absconding since then. He had changed his name to Rahul and was working in different cities. Meanwhile, the other accused had been convicted to undergo life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

The victim, Uday Raj Singh, and his wife Susheela, residents of 10th Main in Lakkasandra, had decided to sell their antique diamond necklace and other ornaments. On March 25, 2015, Sriranga Abhishek from Mysuru and other members of the gang, who had planned to rob the necklace, had gone to Singh’s house on the pretext of buying the ornaments.

The gang attacked the couple with lethal weapons, slit Singh’s throat and made away with the ornaments worth Rs 20.5 lakh, including the Rs 18 lakh diamond necklace. The Adugodi police managed to arrest all the accused — Sriranga Abhishek, Madhusudhan, Kiran, Satish, Sridhar, Amith Kumar alias Bittu and Dileep Kumar. The police had also chargesheeted them. In May 2017, Madhusudhan managed to get bail.

“The Southeast DCP had formed a team to arrest the Madhusudhan. The police team found out that he was constantly seen in Pune and Patna, where he was working. He was arrested and later remanded in judicial custody,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp