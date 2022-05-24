Accused on run after killing retired bank manager held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old accused, who was allegedly involved in a sensational murder of a 62-year-old retired bank manager in Adugodi police limits in March 2015, has been arrested by the Madiwala subdivision police. A gang of seven members, including the absconding accused, had killed the victim and escaped with an antique diamond necklace, gold ornaments and cash.

The accused who has been arrested now, Madhusudhan alias Madhu, 27, from Hebbal in Mysuru, had got bail from the High Court in 2017 and was absconding since then. He had changed his name to Rahul and was working in different cities. Meanwhile, the other accused had been convicted to undergo life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

The victim, Uday Raj Singh, and his wife Susheela, residents of 10th Main in Lakkasandra, had decided to sell their antique diamond necklace and other ornaments. On March 25, 2015, Sriranga Abhishek from Mysuru and other members of the gang, who had planned to rob the necklace, had gone to Singh’s house on the pretext of buying the ornaments.

The gang attacked the couple with lethal weapons, slit Singh’s throat and made away with the ornaments worth Rs 20.5 lakh, including the Rs 18 lakh diamond necklace. The Adugodi police managed to arrest all the accused — Sriranga Abhishek, Madhusudhan, Kiran, Satish, Sridhar, Amith Kumar alias Bittu and Dileep Kumar. The police had also chargesheeted them. In May 2017, Madhusudhan managed to get bail.

“The Southeast DCP had formed a team to arrest the Madhusudhan. The police team found out that he was constantly seen in Pune and Patna, where he was working. He was arrested and later remanded in judicial custody,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.