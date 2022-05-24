After crash, dentist takes victim to hospital, scoots

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman dentist crashed her speeding new car into a biker while attempting to take a U-turn in Pategarapalya, in Kamakshipalya police station limits on Saturday. The biker, Prabhakar (51), was injured and is in hospital. Caught on CCTV camera, the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

The police said the incident occurred around 10.30am when Prabhakar, who works as a writer in a government department, was on his way to office. When Dr Lakshmi tried to overtake his scooter and rammed him while taking a U-turn, he came under the car wheels. Instead of stepping on the brake, she panicked and pressed the accelerator, which left Prabhakar severely injured. Passersby had to lift up the car to rescue Prabhakar.

Lakshmi (40) shifted Prabhakar to a private hospital and promised to pay the medical bills. When she failed to turn up, his family decided to file a case. Kamakshipalya police registered a case of negligent driving against Laskhmi.

SANJAY STILL CRITICAL

The condition of Sanjay, 12, who had been hit by a speeding car on the KIA flyover, remains critical. He is under treatment at St John’s Hospital. He had gone to Jakkur aerodrome to watch flights taking off and landing, with his uncle Govindappa (45), who was thrown off the KIA expressway, and died on the spot on Sunday morning.