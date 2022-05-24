BBMP lens on safety in all malls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner, Administration, S Rangappa on Monday said a check will be carried out on all malls in the city to check for compliance and safety standards. Notices will be served if safety standards are violated, and based on severity, stern action will be taken, he said. Documents of 5th Avenue on Brigade Road are being verified, after the accident on Saturday when a 19-year-old girl fell off the second floor, and her male friend, in an attempt to save her, also fell and suffered serious injuries.

Rangappa said that as per norms, regular safety checks should also be carried out, and BBMP has taken up the task. On the question of encroachment, he said that 2,626 cases are pending, of which 696 are in the courts. In case of verification of applications to award compensation, Rangappa said they have received 3,635 applications and 40 per cent of them has been completed.

He added that compensation is being paid based on damage to properties after water gushed into homes, based on the verification by BBMP teams. Damage caused to vehicles is still being assessed. Pertaining to the issue of monkeypox and Covid-19 B.4 and B.5 variant, Ranganna said that so far no cases have been reported.