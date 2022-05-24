STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

E-mail asking alumni of Bengaluru school to change name of Gyanvapi Masjid stirs controversy

The email that was sent to alumni a couple of days ago purportedly gave detailed instructions on how to change the location, which had drawn sharp criticism.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard as Muslims arrive in a large number at the Gyanvapi mosque to offer Friday prayers, in Varanasi, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Following the controversy over an e-mail asking its alumni to change the name of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid to Gyanvapi Temple on Google Maps, a private school here said it was sent without proper screening procedures.

The email that was sent to alumni a couple of days ago purportedly gave detailed instructions on how to change the location, which had drawn sharp criticism from a section of alumni and social media users.

"You are requested to do it and ask our Hindu brothers and sisters to do it till Google update (s) this (these) changes," the purported email said.

ALSO READ | Gyanvapi case: Following SC directions, district court to decide on maintainability on May 26

New Horizon Public School, which claims to have a history of over 50 years said in a statement, it embraces diversity and fosters a safe and inclusive environment for students.

"That said, reports of the email sent out about disrespecting certain religious sentiments have come to our notice and the issue is being handled with the highest priority. We wish to clarify that the email was sent without proper screening procedures that is (are) required of all our email communications," it said.

"We take pride in the cultural and religious diversity of India, we practice the same in letter and spirit every day with everything we do at our school," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gyanvapi Mosque Gyanvapi
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp