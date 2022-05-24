STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Put end to bursting crackers at night: Suresh Kumar to cops

This should not be allowed,” the minister appealed to senior police officers.

Published: 24th May 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers on Diwali Night.

For representational purposes. (File Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar has written to the police appealing them to take steps to curb the menace of bursting crackers at night. Kumar stated that the trend of bursting crackers after 10 pm has increased recently. “The results of IPL matches could also be the reason for this. It can also be seen that people are bursting crackers to celebrate birthdays.

This should not be allowed,” the minister appealed to senior police officers. “Bursting crackers at nights causes inconvenience to infants, elders and patients. The noise also has an effect on the behaviour of birds and animals. Hence, bursting of crackers should not be allowed during the night and action should be taken against those who do so. The night beat and Hoysala patrol personnel should be instructed to find those bursting crackers and take action against them,” Kumar requested in the letter.  
 

