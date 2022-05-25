KSRTC bus conductor ‘slaps’ woman, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A KSRTC bus conductor is in trouble for allegedly assaulting a woman passenger in the wee hours of Tuesday near Dasarahalli bus stand. The incident occurred when the 39-year-old victim, travelling from Koppa along with her two kids, was getting down. As it took some time for her to alight, an argument reportedly broke out between her and the conductor Ravi Kumar, when he is alleged to have slapped her.

Enraged, the woman called the police control room. The patrolling police, who reached the spot, secured the conductor and handed him to the jurisdictional Bagalagunte police station. The conductor has not only been arrested under Section 354 of IPC (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), but has also been suspended by KSRTC officials.

Kumar works in KSRTC’s Bengaluru Central division and was the conductor of the sleeper bus plying from Sringeri to Bengaluru. “An unnecessary argument ensued between her and the conductor which led the latter to assault her. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the conductor and he has been kept under suspension with immediate effect pending enquiry. Safety of women passengers is KSRTC’s top priority. KSRTC deeply regrets the incident. KSRTC’s senior officers have personally met and spoken to the victim and have ap0logised,” read a KSRTC statement.