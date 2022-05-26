STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP eyes booths to boost prospects in BBMP polls

The party will now be focusing on booths which is expected to help it in the ensuing polls to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Published: 26th May 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Siddaramaiah and others take out a rally before party candidate Madhu Made Gowda files his papers for the June 3 MLC polls in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched the party’s booth strengthening programme in New Delhi and held a virtual meeting with party MPs and MLAs from across the country, including Bengaluru. The party will now be focusing on booths which is expected to help it in the ensuing polls to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Though this exercise has been carried keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it is also expected to help the saffron party not just in the BBMP elections, but also in the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka.
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, ministers R Ashoka and K Gopalaiah, MLAs M Krishnappa, Uday Garudachar and others took part in the discussions.

Speaking to TNIE, Gopaliah, MLA for Mahalakshmi Layout, said they have 100 booths in each Lok Sabha constituency. “Our party workers, headed by leaders, will focus on these booths, interacting with voters, making an attempt to resolve their grievances and also taking them into  confidence... we will have better reach in each booth,” he said.

BJP sources said these measures will help the party to reach every person in the booth. “We will have more reach and this will help us in the BBMP polls. It is necessary for us to win the BBMP polls ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections,” a BJP leader said.  

 Revenue Minister R Ashok, MLA for Padmanabha Nagar, said in order to strengthen booths, teams from Delhi will visit them. “We have divided booths into A, B and C.  ‘A’ booths are the ones where we get more votes, ‘B’ is where we get votes equal to that of opposition parties and ‘C’ is where we get less votes. We are now focusing on B and C category booths,” he said. 

