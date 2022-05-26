Employee drops aged Bengaluru businessman home, kills him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 74-year-old businessman, Jugraj Jain, was murdered and robbed of gold and other valuables by his employee of six months. The body of the senior citizen was found in the bathroom of his flat. The accused had gagged Jain and tied his hands with a plastic wire, and also used a plastic wire to strangle him to death.

Jain lived with his younger son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren at King’s Enclave apartment near the office of the local MLA, on Chamarajpet 4th Main. His son had gone to Goa on a business trip, while his daughter-in-law and her children were visiting her parents’ house in Shikaripura. The victim was alone at home when he was murdered.

Police have identified the accused as Bijaram, a native of Rajasthan. Jain was running an electrical shop in Chickpet area, where his elder son J Prakash Chand also has an electrical shop. Chand, the complainant, lives on GK Temple Street in Chickpet. “Bijaram used to take Jain to the electrical shop and drop him back to the apartment.

He was also working at the electrical shop. He was aware that the victim was alone. After killing Jain, he escaped with the valuables. Both his mobile phones are switched off. Efforts are on to arrest him,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.The victim’s younger son, Anand Kumar, had left for Goa on Monday. On Tuesday night, after closing the shop in Chickpet, the accused had dropped Jain to the flat. On Wednesday morning, Chand called his father, and when he did not respond, he asked his nephew to check. When there was no response, the family summoned a key-maker and entered the flat using a duplicate key. The incident came to light around 11am.

Police suspect the accused killed Jain on Tuesday night, after dropping him back to the flat. He is suspected to have thrown chilli powder into the aged man’s eyes. Unable to take away all the ornaments,

the victim left some silver ornaments in the flat. Details of the missing valuables are being ascertained, Chamarajpet police said.