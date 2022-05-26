Zonal chiefs given power to sanction funds for emergencies 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing and BBMP West Zone Minister V Somanna on Wednesday held a meeting to take stock of rain preparedness, before the monsoon arrives. He said that each zonal commissioner has been given special powers to sanction Rs 1 crore for emergency use during the monsoon, and also register a complaint against officers for dereliction of duty. The primary focus is to clear silt early.

The meeting comes in the wake of similar special task force meetings by Mahadevapura, East and Bommanahalli zone in-charge ministers. Somanna told reporters that the zonal commissioner will also hold coordination meetings with civic agencies like Bescom, BWSSB, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services, NDRF and Civil Defence to review the situation every 15 days. The task force will also deal with solid waste management, fixing potholes and other issues.