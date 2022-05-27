After two-year Covid break, Lal Bagh flower show to return in August

Yacoob Mohammed By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much celebrated flower show at Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens is all set to return this year and will be held as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The news was confirmed by Horticulture Minister Munirathna Naidu.

The minister said this after inaugurating the annual Mango Mela which also returned after the Covid induced break. The minister hinted that this time the flower show in August is likely to be named after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

"The flower show will surely be held in August this time. Last time (January 26 show) it was decided to hold it in his name (Puneeth Rajkumar) but we could not hold it. Now, we will discuss it at the government level and inform," said Munirathna Naidu.

The minister also informed that this time in the Mango Mela, 105 stalls have been put and farmers from eight districts will directly sell their mangoes which are free from any chemicals.

"Although farmers have put the stalls, we have fixed the rates and if there are any issues, buyers can raise complaints with the Lal Bagh Director and action will be taken," said the minister.

The minister also informed that he will take up the zonal level meeting of Yelahanka and Darasahalli. On Tuesday, he would call the Dasarahalli Zone Special Task Force meeting and later will hold a meeting of the Yelahanka and Byatrayanpura area. "I will visit flood-hit areas and ensure that the funds of Rs 1500 crore allocated to all zones are properly utilised and see to it that the same situation does not arise when it rains heavily," he added.

To a question on KPCC DK Shivakumar saying that he is being targeted by the ED to pressurise him to join the BJP, the minister demanded to know who is asking him to join. He also said that the BJP is already in a strong position. The minister further added that when it comes to Siddaramaiah, they (Congress) will make him go mental and quit the party.

The minister also spoke on delimitation of BBMP wards and said the BJP is ready to face the polls.