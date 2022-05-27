BDA clears Bellandur lake of silt, dumps in quarries

Yacoob Mohammed By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following concern and complaints from villagers of Mylasandra and Vittasandra in Bengaluru South Assembly segment about roads becoming non-motarable and extremely dangerous for travelling, MLA Krishnappan M flayed Bengaluru Development Authority’s (BDA) lake silt and Metro construction debris clearance drive. He also gave a representation to BDA to stop dumping lake silt and debris into quarries of Mylasandra and Vittasandra.

He told TNIE, “We are not objecting to dumping of silt and debris in the quarry in our limits, but are worried about roads. Gram Panchayat members of Mylasandra and Vittasandra noticed that trucks filled with silt and debris have damaged roads and now has set a condition that the agency fix them. The same was communicated to BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath. BDA trucks were stopped from entering in mid-April.”

According to engineers, Bellandur lake has about 20 lakh cubic metres of silt in 900 acres of lake area. “So far, only 30 per cent of silt has been cleared. If the MLA or villagers had permitted, 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes of silt would have been cleared. Daily, 60 to 70 trucks have to clear lake silt and each truck has a carrying capacity of 10 to 15 tonnes of silt, and makes at least three trips a day,” said an engineer.

Apart from lake silt, the Metro construction debris was also ferried from different pars to Vittasandra quarry and that too have been hit.