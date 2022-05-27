Flyers shake off Covid fears, KIA sees surge

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a clear sign of the aviation sector beginning to breathe easy in a post-Covid world, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recorded a 96.6% surge in flyers in April, compared to the same month last year, reveals data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). A total of 22,55,393 domestic as well as international passengers used Bengaluru airport last month, bringing relief in terms of patronage, as the airport completes 14 years.

The airport was thrown open for operations on May 24, 2008. Statistics reveal that only 11,47,061 flyers had taken off or arrived in Bengaluru in April last year. This forms part of the healthy overall trend in passenger boom with 2,43,41,467 having travelled through airports across the country in April this year, compared to 1,24,62,723 in the corresponding period last year, marking at 95.3% passenger growth.

Out of those who took to the skies last month, 1,95,521 were international passengers, almost a three-fold increase last April, while 20,59,872 were domestic passengers, up by 91.7 per cent over last April. Trends at KIA and other airports across India indicate that this financial year is set to be a good one for the aviation industry.

KIA has emerged as the best performing airport in terms of growth of passengers in Karnataka. The rush inside the airport has become a matter of much online criticism since last month, with the hope that the launch of Terminal 2 by the end of this year would reduce congestion.

As per data, Delhi and Mumbai airports continue to hold the top two positions in air travel in April this year, with 49,24,992 and 30,63,147 passengers respectively. Bengaluru stands third, and Hyderabad is playing catch-up with 16,25,233 flyers.

BENGALURU AIRPORT GETS GREEN AWARD

Bangalore International Airport Limited, which operates Kempegowda International Airport, was honoured with the Green Airport Recognition 2020 Platinum by the Airport Council International (ACI). BIAL won the award in the 15-50 million passengers per annum category, for its outstanding achievements in carbon emission management. According to an official release, BIAL consumes nearly 100% renewable electricity (70 Mn units)leading to largely Zero Scope 2 emissions (greater than 50,000 Metric Tonnes Carbon reduction). BIAL also won the ‘Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability 2021’ for its ongoing efforts to minimise carbon emissions and improve sustainability of its daily operations.