Mango and Jackfruit Mela back in Lalbagh

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the mela.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Mangoes (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mango and Jackfruit Mela, organised by the horticulture department and Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited, will be held from May 27 for a duration of two weeks. Mango Board officials on Thursday told the media that 18 varieties of mango and eight varieties of jackfruit will be on display and sale at the mela. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the mela. “Lalbagh will be hosting two melas in two different locations -- one organised by Hopcoms and the other by the Board,” an official said. 

