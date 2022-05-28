STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

12-year-old brain-dead boy’s family donates organs, health dept waives bill

The health department informed them that the Andhra Pradesh government health card doesn’t apply in Karnataka.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Setting aside their grief, the family of 12-year-old Sanjay, who was declared brain-dead on Thursday, opted to donate his heart valves -- which can save two children -- kidneys and liver at a city-based private hospital on Friday. Sanjay was seriously injured in the Jakkur flyover accident early Sunday morning, which claimed his uncle, Govindappa CT. While his accident was the first shocker, and brain death another one, worries of clearing the bill amounting to Rs 1.35 lakh was the biggest blow to his poor parents who are daily wage workers from Andhra Pradesh.

The health department informed them that the Andhra Pradesh government health card doesn’t apply in Karnataka. The family, which had deposited Rs 65,000 by pledging his mother’s jewels, was relieved when health department officers intervened, and the remaining bill of Rs 1.50 lakh was waived, according to his uncle, Nagaraj. Sanjay, a Class 5 student, had arrived from his village in Andhra Pradesh with his mother, to his maternal aunt’s house near Jakkur flyover at 5pm on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Jakkur flyover around 7.30am on Sunday. His uncle died on the spot while Sanjay, whowas riding pillion, was dragged along with the two-wheeler. His body was taken to his hometown for cremation on Friday evening, Nagaraj said. It took officers from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation of Karnataka (SOTTO) time to convince Sanjay’s family to donate his organs.

His parents were worried that the villagers would accuse them of selling his organs. But it was cleared by SOTTO sources that neither would the donor get any benefit from the government or beneficiary, nor would the beneficiaries be charged for the organs. Bharateesh Reddy, Vice-President of BGS Apollo Hospital, said the hospital charges for treatment procedures of the accident victim until he is declared braindead, and minimal organ retrieval charges would be borne by SOTT O. The recipients only have to bear surgery charges, he said.

Bill borne by state govt

In case of an accident, if a person with an Arogya Karnataka card gets treated at a private hospital on emergency basis, irrespective of being referred by a government hospital, and the person is from a BPL family, the entire bill amount would be borne by the State government. If the person is from an APL family, 30 per cent of the amount would be borne by the government, health department sources said. “At least NG Os should come forward to bear the complete treatment cost of accident victims from APL families who donate organs, which would bring some solace to the deceased’s family,” a doctor felt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ donation
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp