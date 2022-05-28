STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lalbagh flower show may be named after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

The much-celebrated annual city event — Lalbagh flower show held in August — is all set to return this year after a two-year Covid break.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Visitor shop at Mango Mela, Lalbagh in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo |  Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Visitor shop at Mango Mela, Lalbagh in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo |  Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-celebrated annual city event — Lalbagh flower show held in August — is all set to return this year after a two-year Covid break. The news was confirmed by Minister Munirathna Naidu. Speaking after inaugurating the annual Mango Mela, which also returned after a two-year break, Naidu said this year’s flower show is likely to be named after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

“The flower show will surely be held in August this time. We tried to name the January 26 show after Puneeth Rajkumar, but we could not. We will now discuss it at government-level and take a decision,” said Naidu. The minister also said that 105 stalls have been put up at Mango Mela and farmers from eight districts will directly sell their mangoes which are free from any chemicals. 

“Although farmers have put up their stalls, we have fixed rates from the department and if there are any issues with rates or cheating, buyers can file a complaint with Lalbagh director and action will be taken accordingly,” the minister said. 

COMPENSATION TO RAIN-HIT
Minister Munirathna Naidu said he will hold a meeting with officials of Yelahanka and Darasahalli zones to assess the damage caused by heavy rains which lashed the city recently. He said, he will call a meeting of Dasarahalli Zone Special Task Force on Tuesday followed by meetings in Yelahanka and Byatrayanpura areas. “I will visit flood-hit areas and ensure that funds from the Rs 1,500 crore allocated to all zones are properly utilised.”  To a question on KPCC chief DK Shivakumar saying that BJP is targeting him through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to pressure him to join the BJP, Naidu said whoever is making that statement should go public. He also claimed that the BJP is already in a strong position.  The minister also said that the BJP was ready to face the polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalbagh flower show Puneeth Rajkumar
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp