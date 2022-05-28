Lalbagh flower show may be named after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-celebrated annual city event — Lalbagh flower show held in August — is all set to return this year after a two-year Covid break. The news was confirmed by Minister Munirathna Naidu. Speaking after inaugurating the annual Mango Mela, which also returned after a two-year break, Naidu said this year’s flower show is likely to be named after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

“The flower show will surely be held in August this time. We tried to name the January 26 show after Puneeth Rajkumar, but we could not. We will now discuss it at government-level and take a decision,” said Naidu. The minister also said that 105 stalls have been put up at Mango Mela and farmers from eight districts will directly sell their mangoes which are free from any chemicals.

“Although farmers have put up their stalls, we have fixed rates from the department and if there are any issues with rates or cheating, buyers can file a complaint with Lalbagh director and action will be taken accordingly,” the minister said.

COMPENSATION TO RAIN-HIT

Minister Munirathna Naidu said he will hold a meeting with officials of Yelahanka and Darasahalli zones to assess the damage caused by heavy rains which lashed the city recently. He said, he will call a meeting of Dasarahalli Zone Special Task Force on Tuesday followed by meetings in Yelahanka and Byatrayanpura areas. “I will visit flood-hit areas and ensure that funds from the Rs 1,500 crore allocated to all zones are properly utilised.” To a question on KPCC chief DK Shivakumar saying that BJP is targeting him through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to pressure him to join the BJP, Naidu said whoever is making that statement should go public. He also claimed that the BJP is already in a strong position. The minister also said that the BJP was ready to face the polls.