No funds to raze buildings: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After several buildings collapsed in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits in the last 10 months, the civic body had directed its zonal engineers to prepare a list of old and weak buildings that can be demolished as a precautionary measure. However, after clearing 13 such buildings identified for demolition, BBMP has put the drive on hold due to lack of funds.

BBMP Special Commissioner, Trilok Chandra said. “As per records, there were 503 such buildings and so far 13 have been cleared. Many of the owners have gone to court. Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) have now been instructed to use funds allocated to wards for the drive”.

n measures being taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 in BBMP limits, the commissioner said 15,000 Covid-19 tests are being carried out on a daily basis and the tests are being done primarily on people who have symptoms. In the last one week, 120 to 140 confirmed cases were reported. No critical cases have been reported so far and even in genome sequencing, no significant development has been found. He said BBMP has achieved almost 100 per cent vaccination in both first and second doses for those above 18 years of age and so far six lakh people have been administered the booster dose. The commissioner also said that private hospitals have been given permission to administer precautionary doses. Seventy per cent of those in the age-group of 15 to 17 years have been vaccinated and after schools reopen, the remaining will be covered.

Similarly, almost all in the 12 to 14 years age-group have been administered the first dose, whereas only 20 per cent have been given the second dose. In the next one month, it plans to cover all. The health and education department officials will go to schools and administer the vaccines.