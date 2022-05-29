STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
App helps LGBT community fight stigma

With Pride Month just around the corner, Evolve, a health-tech startup, is working towards making mental health solutions more accessible to this community as well as individuals.

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

The app, by the same name, was recently recognised by Google Play as one of the best healthcare and personal growth apps. It simulates one-on-one interactive therapy sessions based on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. 

“We’re focused on allowing users to work on their key problems whether it’s experiencing burnout at work, toxic relationships or even homophobia from friends. We’ve looked to distinguish ourselves in three areas. The first is our proprietary interface that is interactive and designed to simulate in-person sessions conducted by a therapist or a life coach. The second is our design and user experience. Finally, we build content that is contextual to users’ lives,” Anshul Kamath, Evolve co-founder, said. While the app wasn’t initially geared towards the LGBT community, Kamath and co-founder Rohan Arora found that there was a growing need for mental health services for the community. 

“From college students to CEOs, I observed one common problem - no one knew how to manage their emotions, which stopped them from growing as individuals and leaders. One of the biggest trends we noticed, thanks to Google Playstore, was the need for mental health in the LGBTQ+ community. We noticed a big surge in our conversion rates and this trend continued even post Pride Month last year,” Kamath said.

