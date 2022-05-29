STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Rock bees prefer safe building corners

They need spaces where they can build safe colonies and maintain an internal temperature of 32- 34 degrees in their combs, so tall structures are becoming safe for them.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

honey, honeybee

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Diminishing  tree cover and emphasis on 3D architectural structures in cities are causing honey bees — especially rock bees (Apis dorsata) — to seek niches in such structures to build honeycombs, much to the fear of residents and occupants of such buildings. 3D spaces are corners of buildings where three sides are covered with structures, providing sufficient shade, little sunlight, and additional pillar spaces without any base below them.

Such spaces to build their honeycombs provide protection from predators like Honey Buzzard. Entomologists said since use of glass structures, airconditioners, cement and stone is high in architectural designs these days, additions which are done using pillars for aesthetic beauty keep corners of buildings cool, proving ideal for bees to build their colonies in these spaces.

The rise in bee colonies on tall residential and commercial buildings has caught the attention of All India Council of Honey Bees and state organisations to check on reasons and their numbers. As per a 2021 survey, there were 8,000 such bee colonies in Bengaluru alone. This year, even as the survey is ongoing, entomologists have seen a drop by 5- 10 per cent because of such hives being destroyed by residents and occupants with help of lay experts specialising in beehive demolition — a thing discouraged by apiarian experts and entomologists.

Bee presence dropping in Malnad regions

Noted entomologist Akshay Chakravarthy told The New Indian Express, “The number of tall structures is rising. And the 3D construction designs are meeting their requirements. It is also shocking that their presence is reducing in Malnad regions and coffee estates. This is because of a drop in availability of labour from Bihar, West Bengal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and increased use of pesticides.”

Dr K T Vijay Kumar, scientist, All India Coordinated Research Project on Agroforestry (AICRPAF) at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK), said this is also a part of the migratory season of honeybees and so they can be seen in large numbers.

They need spaces where they can build safe colonies and maintain an internal temperature of 32- 34 degrees in their combs, so tall structures are becoming safe for them. He said citizens must not kill them as they are most required natural pollinators. Rock bee colonies can yield 20- 25 kg of honey, which is highly rich in anti-oxidants and have high medicinal value.

These bees are wild and their species is on the decline as people kill them. They cannot be bred like domesticated ones like Apis mellifera or Apis cerana. Citizens should call GKVK for help to relocate bees or dial certified trained private agencies for relocation of the bee colonies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Honey bees
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp