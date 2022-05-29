STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

JDS workers attack farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar

A senior police officer said Chandrashekar, state president of Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, had come to hold a press meet over an allegation against him.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

JDS workers created a scene at the Bengaluru Press Club and threw ink on supporters of farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar on Saturday | Shriram BN 

JDS workers created a scene at the Bengaluru Press Club and threw ink on supporters of farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar on Saturday | Shriram BN 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed for some time at the Press Club of Bengaluru after a group of JDS workers tried to spray ink on farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar on Saturday afternoon. Cubbon Park police arrested eight people soon after a complaint was filed.

A senior police officer said Chandrashekar, state president of Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, had come to hold a press meet over an allegation against him. The JDS followers also threw slippers at Chandrashekar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jds Kodihalli Chandrashekar
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp