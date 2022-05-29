JDS workers attack farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed for some time at the Press Club of Bengaluru after a group of JDS workers tried to spray ink on farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar on Saturday afternoon. Cubbon Park police arrested eight people soon after a complaint was filed.

A senior police officer said Chandrashekar, state president of Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, had come to hold a press meet over an allegation against him. The JDS followers also threw slippers at Chandrashekar.