JDS workers attack farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar
A senior police officer said Chandrashekar, state president of Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, had come to hold a press meet over an allegation against him.
Published: 29th May 2022 06:12 AM | Last Updated: 29th May 2022 01:34 PM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Tension prevailed for some time at the Press Club of Bengaluru after a group of JDS workers tried to spray ink on farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar on Saturday afternoon. Cubbon Park police arrested eight people soon after a complaint was filed.
The JDS followers also threw slippers at Chandrashekar.