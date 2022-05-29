Root cause

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Stepping into summers with a joyful funky vibe, welcoming changing seasons, soaking in the glory of sun-kissed skin, relishing a tan, enjoying native mango panna or regional drinks, chutneys and marmalade churned out of mother’s kitchen... is what many Indian enjoy. We have a plethora of choices that our culture offers, be it in terms of art, food or fashion.

Recently at the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone wore a saree which got much attention. International icons ideally must catapult Indian motifs, our intricate handicraft and handloom and work of art to centre stage; and she did, flawlessly and successfully.

The idea is to take our heritage forward while fusing it with today’s sensibilities to match the lifestyle we lead. Indian textiles have unique designs coming from various tribes and towns and adapted to modern taste. To keep these relevant to current times and transform Indian heritage into modern icons, it is important for brands to incorporate these into their design and push them onto global platforms.

Footwear brand Crocs, Inc. has partnered with lifestyle brand Chumbak to launch the Chumbak X Crocs limited edition shoe collection. For this collection, traditional Ikat prints have been used and juxtaposed with Jibbitz inspired by Indian ‘karigari’, owls, and popular local motifs. These glocal collaborations are the need of the hour.

According to Sumit Dhingra, vice president and general manager, India & SEA, “Classic clogs are our brand icon that is a canvas for self-expression, allowing you to show your individuality in the most authentic way. In the past, we have partnered with brands and personalities like Balenciaga, Drew House by Justin Bieber, Post Malone etc. This is the first time India is launching a partnership and it showcases our commitment to ignite the Indian market with highly localised products and marketing,” he says.

Modern Indian women might have taken up the role of superwomen, yet she seeks the familiarity of the culture that she had experienced while she grew up. She seeks designs that remind her of the freeness of childhood while bringing a gallop in her pace as she heads for work every morning.