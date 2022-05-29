Scrap dealer turns tables on robbers, nabs two

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old scrap dealer who was robbed at knife-point turned the tables on his robbers by alerting passersby, friends and relatives who rushed to the spot. Despite being attacked by a gang of three armed robbers who wielded lethal weapons, he managed to nab two of the three accused with help from public. The arrested have been handed over to Tavarekere police on Magadi Road.

G Madhu, a scrap dealer since 15 years and a resident of Rajajinagar, was attacked and robbed by three bike-borne men on Magadi Main Road. The dealer regularly travels in his luggage carrier vehicle to layouts on the outskirts of the city to buy scrap from public.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon at around 12.30 pm near a petrol bunk in Tavarekere when Madhu’s vehicle was stopped by the accused who robbed him of cash worth around Rs 12,000.

“I was with my relative. The three robbers came on two separate two-wheelers. After overtaking, they stopped their bikes in front of my vehicle, forcing me to apply brakes.

They threatened my relative and me at knife-point and asked us to get down from our vehicle. Since they were armed with lethal weapons we were scared and got down. After attacking me, they robbed me Rs 12,000 cash which I was carrying. When they were trying to search my relative for any valuables, I managed to escape and ran to the main road to draw attention of passersby. I also managed to call my friends and relatives who stay nearby. With the help of public I nabbed two robbers while the third one managed to escape. The two accused have been handed over to the local police,” Madhu told TNSE.

One of the two-wheelers was a Bullet and the other one was a bike. Both two-wheelers have been seized from the accused. Based on the registration numbers, the police are trying to find out the details of the owners. “We suspect that the accused might have stolen the two-wheelers and used them for carrying out the robbery. We have learnt that the robbers are habitual offenders and have robbed other shopkeepers in the vicinity,” said a police officer. Madhu has filed a complaint at Tavarekere police station.