Cat Club of India organises second International Championship Cat Show in Bengaluru

Ishrath Mubeen By

Express News Service

Tiny paws, whiskers and a room full of cat lovers. Sounds like a morning in paradise? This is what Sunday morning looked like in Bengaluru when The Cat Club of India held its second International Championship Cat Show at The Lalit Ashok. More than 170 cats, kittens and adults of different breeds from different parts of the country participated in the show.

Bengal cats, Persian, Maine Coons, exotic short hair ones were present at the show. The criteria for choosing the winner was simple - presentation, cat's overall health, his/her and temperament, says Sudhakar Katineni, one of the judges of the show. Upon entering, the cats were registered to participate in the show. The Maine Coons and Persian cats had a separate category, unlike all the other breeds that were judged together.

According to Katineni, a feline enthusiast and World Cat Federation (WCF) International Cat Judge, this is the first of its kind event where cats and their owners have come together in such large numbers. “It is an initiative not just to bring cat lovers together, but to protect cats from abuse. We incorporate cats with microchips that help save details like date of birth and owner’s name. This is a concept in several countries that helps prevent animal abuse,” he says.

"No cat is a bad cat. The only parameter we look at is how the cats are presented. Maine Coons develop between six to 12 months, and achieve full maturity only after three years. All of them here are aged under two," says Pradeep Bangalore, an IT professional and another judge of the show.

Having participated in about 10 contests and won seven titles, Sindhu Belliappa, a cat lover from Bengaluru, has 14 cats at her pet-friendly home.

"I have a terrace that is breezy and a comfortable space for all my cats. They are fed at regular intervals and bathed every 10 days. The atmosphere at home affects the temperament of the cats. Caged pets tend to be timid and scared when they are let out. Although we cannot control the pet’s appearance, human interactions can alter their health and behaviour," she says.

Belliappa owns four Bengal cats, eight short hair ones, and two Persian cats. "Dunzo, the youngest one, is seven months old. And the oldest one is a 10-year-old Persian. All the cats are animal welfare certified. I have had cats for 12 years now and no day is a good day without them," she adds.

