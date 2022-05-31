Infosys Metro station to get green tag 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first for Namma Metro, the Infosys Konappana Agrahara station (earlier known as Electronic City-2) on the 18-km RV Road-Bommasandra Line is likely to get a certification from the prestigious Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), India’s premier body for energy efficiency assessment. The registration forms have been submitted by the Infosys Foundation and the documents will be submitted shortly, said a senior Metro official.

Of the 142 Metro stations in Metro’s Phase-I and II, Konappana Agrahara will be the first to earn this distinction. “It will come through after the station gets ready by October,” said Deputy Chief Engineer, Reach-5 (package 3), Col Vinod M Salasatti. “Solar power, waste management, air quality, safety, health and environmental are among the aspects that will be taken into consideration when awarding the certification,” he added.

TNIE was given an exclusive access to the station, where civil works are being carried out by ITD Cementation India for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), while Sobha Limited is executing architectural works. The Infosys Foundation is spending Rs 100 crore towards building the station. The work began in September 2017, but the pandemic delayed it like other Metro projects. Explaining the unique attributes of the station, Col Vinod said, “The roofing will have a layer of Rock Wool under it, and another roofing below it. This is to ensure commuters feel cool inside the station. This system known as Kalzip Roofing is found in airports,” he said.

Manoj Hegde, Regional Manager, Infosys Foundation, said, “The facade is aesthetically pleasing and it is a completely closed station. Nearly 30,000 sqft has been earmarked for BMRCL for commercial ventures which is huge, while the Infosys Foundation will have 3,000 sqft for itself. A 350-metre walkway will be built by Infosys Ltd that will take employees directly to the campus from the Metro station.”

The flip side is the highly limited parking space for the public. “We do not have sufficient space for it,” an engineer said. Like in other Phase-II stations, a glass panelled door on platforms will ensure additional safety. “Only a portion of the glass door and the specific Metro coach door which the passenger is heading to will open. This eliminates the chance of anyone falling on the tracks,” said AEE Thanga Pandian.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said that one portion of this Reach 5 line from Central Silk Board to Bommasandra would be ready for opening by June 2023, while the rest of the line could be opened by 2023-end.