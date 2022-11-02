Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: ‘School adoption drive unsuccessful’, says expert

Prof Doreswamy said the adoption drive was still relatively new, and will take time to show improvements.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The adoption of government schools, an initiative of the Karnataka government for the improvement of infrastructure, maintenance and quality of education, has come in for criticism from educationists. The move was called out for shrugging off responsibility and failure to improve the education system.

In 2020, 1,500 schools were adopted by various universities, MLAs and even private companies as part of their CSR activity. With Professor MR Doreswamy, formal adviser, education reforms, Karnataka government, returning to his post in July 2022, the number rose to 2,400 adopted schools till October.
D Shashi Kumar, an educationist, termed Prof Doreswamy’s intention good, but said that it did not translate into anything substantial.

For over 20 years now, the adoption drive is being taken through various schemes but has only improved the quality of the education system in terms of infrastructure, however, there is no learning outcome.

“No quality improvement has happened over time, and the government has shrugged off its responsibility towards universities, companies and MLAs,” Kumar said. They spend almost 90 per cent of the funds on salaries, but don’t look at other aspects of the system, he said.

Prof Doreswamy said the adoption drive was still relatively new and will take time to show improvements. Any change in strategy would take time, he said, adding that the government is providing support for reformative measures.

Phase II of educational reforms initiated in July 2022 even suggested that medical universities/ colleges adopt around 300 schools in their vicinity to extend healthcare services to students. PES University Vice-Chancellor Dr Suryaprasad J said the university adopted nine flood-affected schools early this year in the North Karnataka region. Their primary aim is to build infrastructure for the schools and they have not hired any teachers as of now, to meet the shortage, if any.

