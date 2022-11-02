Home Cities Bengaluru

City will be pothole-free by Nov 10, says BBMP Chief Commissioner

The Palike has strictly instructed its officials to complete the task by the deadline, and warned them of action for any delay. 

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing that the filling of potholes and asphalting of roads is going on on a war footing, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath promised that Bengaluru will become pothole-free by November 10. “As many as 1,000 to 1,500 potholes are being filled on a daily basis, and by November 6, we will be able to cover 95 per cent of the target.

By November 10, all the potholes in the city will be filled,” he told reporters after taking part in the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at the BBMP head office on Tuesday.

The Palike has strictly instructed its officials to complete the task by the deadline and warned them of action for any delay. 

