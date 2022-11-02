Home Cities Bengaluru

Cultural events mark Karnataka Rajyotsava function

At Jakkur Telecom Layout, a musical programme was held. At the Yeshwanthpur assembly segment, various cultural programmes were inaugurated by Minister S T Somashekar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From musical soirees to celebratory rallies, and folk art performances to cultural programmes, various day-long events were held across the city as part of Kannada Rajyotsava on Tuesday. South East Division police opened libraries in some police stations which were opened to the public by seniors.

Libraries have been opened at Koramangala, Mico Layout and Electronics City police stations.  Books by various authors, including Kuvempu, Dr Bendre and Chandrasekhar Kambara will be available in the libraries as well as in newspapers.  Anyone coming to the stations can get the books from the library and read them.

The Department of School Education and Literacy and Integrated Education Karnataka organised a function at Kanteerava Stadium were Education Minister B C Nagesh delivered the Rajyotsava message to schoolchildren.

At Jakkur Telecom Layout, a musical programme was held. At the Yeshwanthpur assembly segment, various cultural programmes were inaugurated by Minister S T Somashekar. The programme titled ‘Kannada Jhenkara’ will be a week-long event to mark the 67th year of Rajyotsava. Folk arts and classical singing among others will all be held at Gayatri Mandir.

As part of the celebration at Sapna Book House group, ‘Pustaka Jatre’, a book fair was held in which books by popular Kannada writers and young authors were on display. Speaking after the inauguration of the fair, Infosys Foundation Founder Sudha Murty said, “Kannada books should be popularised, writers should be encouraged and children should be motivated to read Kannada books.”

The Praveen Shetty faction of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike took out a march carrying the  Kannada flag in Mahadevpura. The Kannada Vatal Paksha, led by Vatal  Nagaraj, offered puja to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and held a celebration rally at Mysuru Bank.

