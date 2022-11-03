60-plus? Check for prostate cancer 

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The incidence and prevalence of cancer cases reportedly increased by 2,000 in urban Bengaluru in 2021, with prostate cancer being in the list of the top five types in Karnataka. Dr Keshav Murthy, Institute of Nephrourology, explained that a person who has a family history of prostate cancer should go for an examination post the age of 60.

He said cases are more prevalent in older men as the prostate glands tend to get enlarged with age, hence, the chance of developing cancer also increases.

Dr Murthy also stated that all metropolitan cities have seen an increasing trend of cancer cases over the years. For Karnataka, almost 15 per cent of the total cases were prostate cancer. Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, collects data on cancer cases across the state. Statistics showed that prostate cancer was the second leading site of cancer in males, after lung cancer.

Dr MK Muniraju, a urologist, KC General Hospital, said that prostate cancer was a slow-growing tumour and showed symptoms post the age of 40. Difficulty in passing urine, and prolonged back pain in certain cases were major symptoms of this cancer. He advised men to undergo screening after the age of 40, to help diagnose its presence at an early stage, which increases the curability rate.

Chemical fumes present in certain types of plastic are said to be one of the causes of prostate cancer, Dr Muniraju said. However, Dr Murthy clarified that it was not scientifically proven yet that inhalation of fumes from burning or production of plastic was directly related to cancer.

