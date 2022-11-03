Home Cities Bengaluru

60-plus? Check for prostate cancer 

The incidence and prevalence of cancer cases reportedly increased by 2,000 in urban Bengaluru in 2021, with prostate cancer being in the list of top five types in Karnataka.

Published: 03rd November 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Prostate cancer is a disease that develops in the gland by the same name in the male reproductive system.

Prostate cancer is a disease that develops in the gland by the same name in the male reproductive system. (File photo)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The incidence and prevalence of cancer cases reportedly increased by 2,000 in urban Bengaluru in 2021, with prostate cancer being in the list of the top five types in Karnataka. Dr Keshav Murthy, Institute of Nephrourology, explained that a person who has a family history of prostate cancer should go for an examination post the age of 60.

He said cases are more prevalent in older men as the prostate glands tend to get enlarged with age, hence, the chance of developing cancer also increases. 

Dr Murthy also stated that all metropolitan cities have seen an increasing trend of cancer cases over the years. For Karnataka, almost 15 per cent of the total cases were prostate cancer.  Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, collects data on cancer cases across the state. Statistics showed that prostate cancer was the second leading site of cancer in males, after lung cancer. 

Dr MK Muniraju, a urologist, KC General Hospital, said that prostate cancer was a slow-growing tumour and showed symptoms post the age of 40. Difficulty in passing urine, and prolonged back pain in certain cases were major symptoms of this cancer. He advised men to undergo screening after the age of 40, to help diagnose its presence at an early stage, which increases the curability rate. 

Chemical fumes present in certain types of plastic are said to be one of the causes of prostate cancer, Dr Muniraju said. However, Dr Murthy clarified that it was not scientifically proven yet that inhalation of fumes from burning or production of plastic was directly related to cancer.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Keshav Murthy prostate cancer Institute of Nephrourology
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp