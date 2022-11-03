Home Cities Bengaluru

Bar brawl turns violent, dog takes away youth’s severed fist in Bengaluru  

The victim and his gang then went near a park to smoke cigarettes. The rival gang left the place and returned in a car, and on sighting them, Prajwal’s friends ran away.

Published: 03rd November 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bizarre incident, a stray dog took away the severed fist of a youngster’s left hand, in the Kurubarahalli area of Mahalakshmipuram police limits. S Prajwal, 21, and his friends were involved in a bar brawl with another group of men and were sent out by the bar staff.

The victim and his gang then went near a park to smoke cigarettes. The rival gang left the place and returned in a car, and on sighting them, Prajwal’s friends ran away. However, the accused managed to catch hold of Prajwal and hacked the fist of his left hand and the fingers of his right hand with a machete. The attack took place near Shiva Temple Park in JC Nagar around 2 am on Sunday.

Prajwal’s friends rushed him to Victoria Hospital, where he told doctors that he lost his fist after the bucket of a backhoe fell on him. The incident came to light after his mother Sudha filed a police complaint on Monday. On checking CCTV camera footage, police said a dog took away the fist. 

“The accused, while drinking, are alleged to have thrown tissue paper at the victim and his friends who were sitting at the opposite table. This trivial reason led to a fight between the groups. The victim had concealed the real reason during hospital admission and made it look like an accident at a construction site. He is out of danger and has given his statement,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

Two of the accused are identified as Harish and Ajith. One of the accused was arrested. Around three years ago, Prajwal, a resident of Moodalapalya, had an issue with the same gang, and the attack is suspected to be in retaliation. Mahalakshmipuram police registered a case of attempt to murder along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bar brawl stray dog
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp