Bar brawl turns violent, dog takes away youth’s severed fist in Bengaluru  

BENGALURU: In a bizarre incident, a stray dog took away the severed fist of a youngster’s left hand, in the Kurubarahalli area of Mahalakshmipuram police limits. S Prajwal, 21, and his friends were involved in a bar brawl with another group of men and were sent out by the bar staff.

The victim and his gang then went near a park to smoke cigarettes. The rival gang left the place and returned in a car, and on sighting them, Prajwal’s friends ran away. However, the accused managed to catch hold of Prajwal and hacked the fist of his left hand and the fingers of his right hand with a machete. The attack took place near Shiva Temple Park in JC Nagar around 2 am on Sunday.

Prajwal’s friends rushed him to Victoria Hospital, where he told doctors that he lost his fist after the bucket of a backhoe fell on him. The incident came to light after his mother Sudha filed a police complaint on Monday. On checking CCTV camera footage, police said a dog took away the fist.

“The accused, while drinking, are alleged to have thrown tissue paper at the victim and his friends who were sitting at the opposite table. This trivial reason led to a fight between the groups. The victim had concealed the real reason during hospital admission and made it look like an accident at a construction site. He is out of danger and has given his statement,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

Two of the accused are identified as Harish and Ajith. One of the accused was arrested. Around three years ago, Prajwal, a resident of Moodalapalya, had an issue with the same gang, and the attack is suspected to be in retaliation. Mahalakshmipuram police registered a case of attempt to murder along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.

