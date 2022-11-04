‘500 firms are working on Web 3.0 in India’: Experts in GIM

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imagine an Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant joining a virtual meet and taking notes on your behalf and users having control of their data without letting social media firms create a profile of users on their own.

Experts at a session organised as a part of GIM spoke about the role of new new-age technologies such as AI, cloud, Web 5, which is called the Emotional Web, metaverse and tokens that play a significant role in the fast-changing world.

Irina Ghose, COO, of Microsoft India, said in the last 24 months, AI and cloud-related projects are at a speed that has never been witnessed before. She spoke about Web 3.0 and how everything is happening in a decentralised manner with blockchain. “Cloud is the way things will get powered in the form of digital native applications,” Ghose said.

Web 3.0 is getting a lot of attention these days among startups, and Nana Murugesan, SVP of International Business, CoinBase, said that 500 companies are working on Web 3.0 and of which four are unicorns. Though many of these Web 3 companies are in Tier-1 cities, according to Murugesan, there is rapid growth among Tier-2 and 3 cities as well.

Experts also discussed the role of Web 3 and how Web 5, the symbiotic web, will communicate with us like a personal assistant. They also spoke about Fireflies, an AI voice assistant.

In June this year, Jack Dorsey, co-founder, of Twitter, first spoke about Web 5, which is considered to be more powerful. Rajesh Duddu, SVP and Global Business Head, Blockchain and Metaverse, Tech Mahindra, spoke about the emerging metacommerce.

